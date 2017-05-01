Minibus overturns in Iran, killing 2 German tourists

TEHRAN, Iran — Iranian media say a speeding minibus has overturned on a slippery road, killing two German tourists and injuring 18 other people.

The semi-official ISNA news agency quotes Col. Ahmad Ahmadi, police chief of the southern Fars province, as saying that two of those injured are in critical condition.

Mohammad Reza Alimanesh, the head of provincial emergency services, says a rescue helicopter and eight ambulances have been dispatched to the site.