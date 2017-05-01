Pakistan extends house arrest of militant wanted by US

LAHORE, Pakistan — Pakistan has extended the house arrest of a senior militant wanted by the U.S. for another three months.

Hafiz Saeed heads Jamaat-ud-Dawa, a charity that is widely believed to serve as a front for Lashkar-e-Taiba, the group blamed for the 2008 Mumbai attacks. The State Department is offering a $10 million reward for information leading to his arrest.

Provincial Law Minister Rana Sanaullah says Monday's extension will give investigators more time to gather evidence against the charity.

Pakistan placed Saeed and four aides under house arrest in January and vowed to act against the charity and an affiliate, both of which have since resumed their work under new names.