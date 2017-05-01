Philadelphia DA set for bribery trial 2 months after arrest
Philadelphia's top prosecutor intends to push federal prosecutors to trial in a 23-count bribery case just two months after his arrest.
District Attorney Seth Williams' lawyers tell a judge they'll be ready for the May 31 trial.
That unusual strategy comes after U.S. District Judge Paul Diamond denied a routine government request for more time to prepare.
The trial date will apparently hold unless prosecutors file an expanded indictment.
The 50-year-old Democrat remains in the $175,000-a-year post but is not running for a third term.