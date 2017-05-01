Police: Connecticut man kills daughter, then himself

NORWALK, Conn. — Police in Connecticut say a man fatally shot his adult daughter before taking his own life.

Norwalk police say friends of 33-year-old Melissa Wilkinson went to her apartment after becoming concerned when she did not show up for a Sunday night shift at work.

Police say the friends called authorities after finding Wilkinson lying in a pool of blood on the floor and her father, 55-year-old Mark Wilkinson, sitting on a couch armed with a gun and mumbling to himself.

Police say a standoff with Mark Wilkinson ended at about 7 a.m. Monday when officers heard a single gunshot and found the father dead in the apartment.

Several neighbours were evacuated and others were told to stay in their homes.