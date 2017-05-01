Puerto Rico braces for May Day strike as debt deadline nears

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico — Businesses in Puerto Rico have been boarded up as the U.S. territory braces for a May Day strike organized by opponents of austerity measures amid a deep economic crisis.

Dozens of people wearing black T-shirts blocked a main road in the capital of San Juan and marched toward the financial centre . They banged large wooden placards painted with a black Puerto Rican flag against the ground.

Thousands of protesters are expected Monday as Puerto Rico teeters on the edge of a possible bankruptcy-like procedure.