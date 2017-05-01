Rival marches in Venezuela to oppose, back government

CARACAS, Venezuela — Venezuelans are taking to the streets in dueling anti- and pro-government demonstrations as an intensifying protest movement opposing President Nicolas Maduro enters its second month.

Opposition leaders have called on supporters to converge on government buildings in downtown Caracas on Monday. For weeks security forces have prevented protesters from reaching the heart of the capital. At least 29 people have died in the growing unrest.

The embattled socialist administration called its own march in downtown to celebrate May Day. The government also set up checkpoints that snarled traffic along main highways, and closed the city's subway system.