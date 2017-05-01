South African president jeered at May Day rally
JOHANNESBURG — South African President Jacob Zuma was jeered by
Zuma, who is facing calls to resign after a string of scandals, was expected to call for unity between his ruling party, the African National Congress, and
All speeches were cancelled by the Congress of South African Trade Unions, the country's largest body of unions, which has called for Zuma to resign.
Zuma, 75, once a popular figure among South Africa's workers, was eventually ushered away by his bodyguards.