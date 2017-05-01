Sri Lanka navy seizes boat with 30 from Myanmar, 2 Indians

COLOMBO, Sri Lanka — Sri Lanka's navy has arrested 32 people suspected to be Rohingya refugees and their Indian traffickers off the country's northern coast.

Navy spokesman Chaminda Walakuluge says a coast guard patrol observed the boat entering Sri Lankan waters Sunday. The 30 passengers from Myanmar included 16 children, including an infant just 15 days old and a 4-month-old baby. The two Indians were suspected to be their traffickers.