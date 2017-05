Stats revealed by AP investigation of student sex assaults

As part of its project tracking student-on-student sexual assaults, The Associated Press analyzed a national database of crime information collected by the FBI, which has started including codes that identify if an offence was reported on elementary or secondary school grounds. The data also contains demographic details not available from state education agencies.

Nearly a third of the nation's law enforcement agencies participate in the National Incident-Based Reporting System, though some of the largest cities do not. Because of that, the data is considered indicative but incomplete. Among the major findings:

—More than 2,800 cases of sexual assault, involving more than 3,300 victims, were reported at elementary and secondary schools during 2013 and 2014. About 2 per cent of those actually occurred in 2012 but weren't reported until later.

—Nearly 80 per cent of the victims reported unwanted sexual fondling; a little over 20 per cent reported rape, sodomy and forced penetration.

—Nearly 12 per cent of the school assault incidents involved more than one offender.

—Boys were more apt to be victimized by peers at a young age; they accounted for about 40 per cent of the 5- and 6-year-old victims. By contrast, they made up just 14 per cent of victims of all ages.

—Girls were most likely to be victims in their pre-teen and early teen years; reported incidents with female victims increased dramatically starting around 11 and peaked at 14. Girls accounted for more than 85 per cent of all victims.

—Males were overwhelmingly the attackers. In nearly 95 per cent of cases with female victims, males were the offenders. Males were the offenders in 80 per cent of the cases involving male victims.

—The average age of a victim was just over 13, but the type of crime also made a difference. Rape victims were older, with an average age of nearly 14 1/2, and sodomy victims were younger, with an average age of 12 1/2.

—Though cases involving teachers sexually assaulting children make the news, for every adult-on-child sexual assault on school grounds reported to police, there were seven such assaults among students.