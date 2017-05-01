Stats revealed by AP investigation of student sex assaults
As part of its project tracking student-on-student sexual assaults, The Associated Press analyzed a national database of crime information collected by the FBI, which has started including codes that identify if an
Nearly a third of the nation's law enforcement agencies participate in the National Incident-Based Reporting System, though some of the largest cities do not. Because of that, the data is considered indicative but incomplete. Among the major findings:
—More than 2,800 cases of sexual assault, involving more than 3,300 victims, were reported at elementary and secondary schools during 2013 and 2014. About 2
—Nearly 80
—Nearly 12
—Boys were more apt to be victimized by peers at a young age; they accounted for about 40
—Girls were most likely to be victims in their pre-teen and early teen years; reported incidents with female victims increased dramatically starting around 11 and peaked at 14. Girls accounted for more than 85
—Males were overwhelmingly the attackers. In nearly 95
—The average age of a victim was just over 13, but the type of crime also made a difference. Rape victims were older, with an average age of nearly 14 1/2, and sodomy victims were younger, with an average age of 12 1/2.
—Though cases involving teachers sexually assaulting children make the news, for every adult-on-child sexual assault on school grounds reported to police, there were seven such assaults among students.
—More than 800 police agencies in 28 states reported at least one sexual assault case — defined as rape, sodomy, penetration with an object, or unwanted fondling — at an elementary or secondary school during the two-year period.