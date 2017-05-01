Teen girl fatally shot at a church after school in Alabama

MONTGOMERY, Ala. — Police say a 14-year-old girl was fatally shot on the front lawn of a church near her middle school in Alabama.

News outlets quote Montgomery Police Chief Ernest Finley as saying the girl was shot on her left side about 3 p.m. Monday after students were released from Bellingrath Middle School. The shooting happened at St. James Missionary Church, which is located next door. She was pronounced dead at a hospital.