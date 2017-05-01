The Latest: California record snowpack nearly double normal

PHILLIPS STATION, Calif. — The Latest on California's springtime snowpack (all times local):

11 a.m.

State water managers say California's springtime snowpack is nearly double its normal levels following five years of historic drought.

They say all the snow is beginning to melt, increasing the risk of flooding for communities downstream.

The California Department of Water Resources on Monday conducted its final snowpack survey of the state's wet season. The snow holds more water than compared to several past years.

The measurement comes well into spring, when the weather warms and snow melts, rushing downhill into canals and reservoirs.

Forecasters with the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration expect the Merced River in Yosemite National Park to go about a foot over its banks on Wednesday.

The mountain snow provides roughly a third of California's water supplies.

___

12 a.m.

Officials say California's mammoth snow storms following five years of drought have taken a toll on the iconic Sierra Nevada bighorn sheep.

Wildlife biologist Jason Holley of the California Department of Fish and Wildlife says dozens of the protected animals perished in avalanches or starved.

State snowpack surveyors head out Monday for the final manual measurement of the wet season — expected to be a record setter. Electronic sensors say it's nearly double normal for this time of year.

Holley says many wild black bears are staying tucked away in their dens, hibernating for a month longer than normal.

Backpackers seeking adventure in the vast mountain range should also think twice.