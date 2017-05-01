The Latest: Hundreds gather for Salem, Oregon, May Day

SALEM, Ore. — The Latest on May Day rallies and protests in the Northwest (all times local):

12:57 p.m.

Several hundred people, many of them immigrants, gathered for a May Day rally on the steps of the Oregon state capitol .

Speakers on Monday said they would not be intimidated by any crackdowns on immigrants who are in the U.S. illegally. One protester carried a sign saying bridges should be built instead of walls, referring to President Donald Trump's plans to build a wall between the U.S. and Mexico.

Oregon Gov. Kate Brown also appeared. The Democratic governor said that as long as she's in office, Oregon will be welcoming and inclusive to all those who call the state home.

She said she met with farmers last week who are concerned new federal policies will devastate their businesses. The agricultural industry fears a crackdown will deprive it of the labour it needs.

___

8:17 a.m.

Thousands of people are expected to attend May Day rallies for immigrants and workers in Seattle and Portland.

In Seattle multiple marches and rallies are planned throughout Monday. The 18th Annual May Day March for Workers and Immigrant Rights was to begin late in the morning, with participants walking through downtown. Anti-capitalist marches and gatherings were expected throughout the city Monday night.

In Portland, Oregon, marches were set to begin 3 p.m. in downtown. In both Seattle and Portland major traffic disruptions were expected.