The Latest: Macron honours man killed by French far-right
A
A
Share via Email
PARIS — The Latest on France's presidential campaign (all times local):
10:25 a.m.
French presidential candidate Emmanuel Macron is paying homage to a Moroccan man killed on the sidelines of a far-right march in 1995.
Macron is seeking to remind voters of the dark past of rival Marine Le Pen's National Front party, which she has tried to detoxify. Both face off in Sunday's runoff.
The National Front traditionally holds a march in central Paris on May 1 to
Macron on Monday is joining Bourram's father and anti-National Front protesters to
___
10 a.m.
France's tense presidential race is colliding with May Day
Less than a week before Sunday's runoff, far-right leader Marine Le Pen and centrist Emmanuel Macron are holding separate rallies Monday.
But Le Pen's efforts to clean up her National Front party's anti-Semitic image could be undermined by a parallel Paris event by her father, Jean-Marie, expelled from the party over his extreme views.
Meanwhile, the traditional May 1 union marches across France celebrating workers' rights will be politically charged this year. Some groups want a united front to keep Le Pen from the presidency, but unions fear Macron will dismantle worker protections.