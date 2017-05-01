The Latest: Pence says spending bill is 'bipartisan win'

WASHINGTON — The Latest on the agreement reached on a $1 trillion spending bill in Congress (all times local):

9:25 a.m.

Vice-President Mike Pence says the Trump administration "couldn't be more pleased" with an agreement on a $1 trillion-plus spending bill to keep government running through September.

The plan doesn't provide President Donald Trump with money for a border wall, and it includes funding at lower levels than Trump had requested. But Pence says it's a "bipartisan win for the American people" that avoids a government shutdown.

Pence says in an interview on "CBS This Morning" that the deal will provide a "significant increase" in military spending, a "down payment" on border security and include support for health benefits for coal miners.

3:12 a.m.

Congressional Republicans and Democrats have reached agreement on a huge $1 trillion-plus spending bill that would fund most government operations through September, but denies President Donald Trump money for a southern border wall and rejects his proposed cuts to popular domestic programs.

Aides to lawmakers involved in the talks disclosed the agreement Sunday night after weeks of negotiations. The measure, which is expected to be made public early Monday, would fund the day-to-day operations of virtually every federal agency through September.