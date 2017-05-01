The Latest: Philadelphia teachers launch protests on May Day

NEW YORK — The Latest on May Day events across the United States (all times local):

11:15 a.m.

About 1,000 Philadelphia school teachers are protesting as May Day demonstrations begin across the U.S.

The teachers began picketing Monday morning outside city schools, and rallies and marches are planned throughout the day. Many took sick days to protest. Supportive parents are picketing at some schools and are expected to march later.

The educators have been working nearly four years without a contract and nearly five without a pay raise. Schools are open and the district says it's working with principals and the company that provides substitute teachers to ensure there will be no disruptions in the classrooms.

Immigrants and union members will participate in a series of strikes, boycotts and marches on Monday to mark International Workers' Day and protest against President Donald Trump's policies.

___

12:25 a.m.

Immigrant and union groups will march in cities across the United States to mark May Day and protest against President Donald Trump's efforts to boost deportations.

Tens of thousands of immigrants and their allies are expected to rally Monday in cities such as New York, Chicago, Seattle and Los Angeles. Demonstrations also are planned for dozens of smaller cities from Ft. Lauderdale, Florida, to Portland, Oregon.

In many places, activists are urging people to skip work, school and shopping to show the importance of immigrants in American communities.