The Latest: Protesters at St. Olaf reach deal with college

NORTHFIELD, Minn. — The Latest on protests against racist incidents at St. Olaf College (all times local):

5:30 p.m.

Students protesting recent incidents at St. Olaf College in Minnesota have reached an agreement with the school's president aimed at fighting racism on campus.

Hundreds of students boycotted classes at the Lutheran liberal arts college in southern Minnesota on Monday. They packed an administration building to protest a rash of racist and threatening messages left around the private school's campus, where the student body is 74 per cent white.

Protests first erupted this weekend after a black student found an anonymous note on her windshield calling her a racial slur.

After the boycott was announced, the St. Olaf administration cancelled classes for the day.

College President David Anderson met with protesters in the afternoon and signed an agreement on how to proceed with addressing issues of racism.

___

9 a.m.

Hundreds of students have packed an administration building for a protest at St. Olaf College as students boycott classes to protest recent racist incidents at the school in the southern Minnesota town of Northfield.

The latest incident happened Saturday when a woman found a note with a racial slur on her car. The note demanded that she "shut up or I will shut you up."

Speakers have been demanding that the private Lutheran liberal arts college adopt a policy of zero tolerance for racism.