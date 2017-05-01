The Latest: Texas stabbings suspect is 21-year-old student

AUSTIN, Texas — The Latest on the stabbings at the University of Texas (all times local):

4:30 p.m.

Police say a 21-year-old student is the suspect who was taken into custody in the stabbings of four fellow students at the University of Texas, one of whom died.

University Police Chief David Carter identified the suspect as Kendrex J. White, who was armed with a hunting knife.

Cater says the attacker did not resist when officers ordered him to the ground at gunpoint.

Police say all the stabbings occurred within a one-block area. There was no immediate word about a possible motive.

___

2:30 p.m.

An attacker with a machete-like knife fatally stabbed one person and wounded at least three others Monday on the University of Texas campus, and authorities say a suspect is in custody.

There was no immediate word about a possible motive.

Student Rachel Prichett says she was standing in line at a food truck outside a gym when she saw a man with a large knife stab the person standing behind her.

Another student, Ray Arredondo, says he was walking to his car when a mass of students near the gym started running.

Travis County Emergency Medical Services tweeted that one person died at the scene near the gym. The others were taken to the hospital with potentially serious wounds.