The Latest: Unions draw thousands to May Day march in Vegas

LAS VEGAS — The Latest on a May Day march on the Las Vegas Strip organized by unions (all times local):

7:15 p.m.

Immigration was the focus for several thousand union members and activists marching in the shadow of some of the biggest resorts on the Las Vegas Strip during a May Day event organized to push back against Trump administration policies.

The loud and colorful demonstration Monday on Las Vegas Boulevard tourists drew stares from tourists from Chicago and Boston and California , and remained peaceful through a rally at a vacant lot on Flamingo Road just west of the main tourist corridor.

Led by the locally powerful Culinary Union, hotel workers ending their shifts carried signs including "No Wall" and chanted slogans of solidarity.

The union says more than half of its 57,000 hotel and restaurant workers are women and Hispanic, and many are fearful of Trump administration efforts to deport people who are in the country illegally.

1:30 p.m.

Organizers and police expect several thousand union members and immigration policy activists to take part in a May Day march on the Las Vegas Strip.

Culinary Union spokeswoman Bethany Kahn says the Monday evening demonstration is expected to gather hotel workers ending their work day at Las Vegas Boulevard resorts for a walk across an Interstate 15 overpass to a rally at a vacant lot near the Palms hotel-casino.

Kahn says 5,000 or more people could take part, and the message will be heavily pro-immigrant.

Nevada state transportation officials plan to close part of Flamingo Road for as many as 7,000 marchers.