The Latest: Video records man with gun before officer shot

DETROIT — The Latest on the critical wounding of a Detroit police officer (all times local):

11:50 a.m.

Police say a man who critically wounded a Detroit officer responding to a domestic dispute was caught on video surveillance chambering a round into a handgun as police knocked on the door to his apartment building.

Chief James Craig tells reporters Monday that cameras also recorded the man going down some stairs and extending the .380- calibre pistol as he opened the building's exterior door.

A 14-year police veteran exchanged shots with the man and both fell to the ground. The officer's partner also fired shots. The suspect was pronounced dead at the scene.

The first officer was shot once in the forehead.

Craig says the suspect was not involved in the Sunday night assault and battery call that took the officers to the building.

___

12:33 a.m.

A Detroit police officer is in critical condition after being shot while responding to a call about a domestic dispute. Police say the suspected gunman was shot and killed.

Detroit police Chief James Craig says the officer, a 14-year veteran, was in surgery early Monday with a gunshot wound to the head. The police department's Twitter page reported that the officer was in "very critical condition but is alive."

The incident happened around 11 p.m. on the city's west side.