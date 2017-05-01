Train derails in Germany; no injuries immediately reported

BERLIN — A high-speed train derailed in the western German city of Dortmund on Monday evening, but there were no injuries reported.

The national Bundespolizei posted a photo on Twitter showing a picture of the train partially off the tracks, but with no cars turned over.

Rail operator Deutsche Bahn told the dpa news agency the incident had occurred at about 7 p.m. as the train was pulling into the main Dortmund station, and that there were no injuries.

The train was on its way from Duesseldorf to Berlin. It was not clear how fast the train was going at the time of the accident.

Police said the last three of the train's seven carriages had derailed for unknown reasons, and that all passengers had been able to then get off the train without needing help.

The Bundespolizei said the train and tracks were "seriously damaged" and it was unclear how long the stretch of track where the derailment happened would be closed.