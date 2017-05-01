UN rights chief 'watching the US very closely' under Trump

GENEVA — The United Nations human rights chief says his office is "watching the United States very closely" under President Donald Trump.

U.N. High Commissioner for Human Rights Zeid Ra'ad al-Hussein warned last year that Trump's election could be dangerous for the world.

Speaking to reporters in Geneva on Monday, Zeid said he'd noticed a "change in some of the rhetoric" since Trump assumed office and expressed hope that the president's worrisome campaign trail rhetoric on issues like torture would "dissipate."

Zeid, a Jordanian prince, says his office is waiting to see the possible effects from the Trump administration's plan to cut funding for the U.S. State Department and international organizations.