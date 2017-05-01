US-backed fighters retake more areas from IS in Syrian town
A
A
Share via Email
BEIRUT — U.S.-backed Syrian fighters have captured more territory from the Islamic State group in the northern town of Tabqa.
Tabqa is 40
The Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces said Monday its fighters captured three more
The Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said IS fighters withdrew from the Thawra City
Brig. Gen. Hussam al-Awwak, an Arab who heads public relations at SDF, predicted his group would be in full control of the town within hours.