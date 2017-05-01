US-backed fighters retake more areas from IS in Syrian town

BEIRUT — U.S.-backed Syrian fighters have captured more territory from the Islamic State group in the northern town of Tabqa.

Tabqa is 40 kilometres (25 miles) southeast of the Islamic State group's de facto capital, Raqqa, and an important stronghold for the militants.

The Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces said Monday its fighters captured three more neighbourhoods in Tabqa, which is next to one of Syria's largest dams on the Euphrates River.

The Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said IS fighters withdrew from the Thawra City neighbourhood and are now gathered in two neighbourhoods near the dam.