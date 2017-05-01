US consumer spending flat for second month in March
WASHINGTON — U.S. consumers cut back sharply in spending on durable goods such as autos in March, leaving overall spending unchanged for a second straight month. The slowdown in consumer activity was a major reason overall economic growth slowed so sharply over the winter.
Consumer spending was unchanged in March after also being flat in February and posting only a modest rise of 0.2
Economists believe growth will bounce back in the current April-June period, helped by continued strong job gains, rising wages and increased consumer confidence. Many analysts are looking for a second quarter surge to growth of 3
Analysts believe the bounce back in the current quarter will be helped by continued strong job gains, rising wages and increased consumer confidence. But the poor first quarter performance underscored the challenge President Donald Trump faces in lifting economic growth, which has lagged over the nearly eight years of this economic expansion, the slowest in the post-war period.
Trump promised during the campaign to double economic growth to 4
The March spending report showed that incomes grew a modest 0.2
A key inflation gauge closely watched by the Federal Reserve showed a 0.2
Fed officials meet this week but economists are not looking for the central bank to raise interest rates at this meeting although many economists do expect a rate hike at the next meeting in June.