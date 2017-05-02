3 Americans killed in fatal vehicle crash in Czech Republic
A
A
Share via Email
PRAGUE, Czech Republic — A police official in the Czech Republic says three Americans have been killed in a collision between a car and a truck.
Police spokeswoman Lucie Novakova says the crash happened early Tuesday afternoon near the town of Melnik, north of Prague.
Novakova says that of the six Americans
Another woman from the U.S. was transported in critical condition to Prague's Military University Hospital, while two men escaped unharmed.
Police would not reveal the identity of the victims.
Novakova says police are investigating, but a possible cause might have been that the car didn't give the right of way to the truck.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
Halifax regional councillor won’t take leave as he takes a run at legislature
-
Enough is enough: NHL radio voice from Nova Scotia sounds off on injury to Sidney Crosby
-
B.C. NDP ahead 8% but B.C. Greens could be real kingmakers: poll
-
205 Yonge Street fails to find buyer despite 'record-breaking' offer