Arkansas man charged in slaying of 2 adults, 2 children

MENA, Ark. — A 37-year-old man has been charged with four counts of capital murder in the deaths of two adults and two children in western Arkansas.

The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette (http://bit.ly/2qtUgRy ) reports that Brian Bliss Travis told police in an interview Saturday that he killed his girlfriend, Bethany Jo Wester; her two children, 2-year-old Acelynn Wester and 9-year-old Reilly Scarbrough; and her uncle, Steven Payne.

Their bodies were found last week in different locations in and around Hatfield, about 140 miles (225 kilometres ) west of Little Rock.

Travis was arraigned Monday. He's being held without bail.