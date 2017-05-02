Bolivia: Body of German climber recovered after avalanche
A
A
Share via Email
LA PAZ, Bolivia — Bolivian officials say searchers have recovered the body of a German who was buried by an avalanche over the weekend while climbing in a snowfield near the capital of La Paz.
The fire department's rescue brigade says the body of Martin Ariel Freiman was found Tuesday about 5,000
Brigade commander Jorge Ramirez says Freiman was climbing with a Bolivian guide in a heavy snow Sunday when they were hit by an avalanche. He says the guide was rescued.
In 2002, two French citizens died while trying to climb the mountain, which draws climbers from around the world.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
Taylor Samson's girlfriend cries on witness stand during William Sandeson trial in Halifax courtroom
-
-
205 Yonge Street fails to find buyer despite 'record-breaking' offer
-
Halifax regional councillor won’t take leave as he takes a run at legislature