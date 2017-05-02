Bolivia: Body of German climber recovered after avalanche

LA PAZ, Bolivia — Bolivian officials say searchers have recovered the body of a German who was buried by an avalanche over the weekend while climbing in a snowfield near the capital of La Paz.

The fire department's rescue brigade says the body of Martin Ariel Freiman was found Tuesday about 5,000 metres (16,400 feet) up the Illimani, which is the second highest mountain in Bolivia at 6,438 metres (21,120 feet).

Brigade commander Jorge Ramirez says Freiman was climbing with a Bolivian guide in a heavy snow Sunday when they were hit by an avalanche. He says the guide was rescued.