China envoy pick pledges to confront Beijing on human rights

WASHINGTON — The Midwestern governor President Donald Trump picked to be his ambassador to China says if confirmed for the post he will confront Beijing on human rights issues and would welcome meetings with Chinese activists.

Iowa Gov. Terry Branstad says during his Senate confirmation hearing Tuesday that he intends to travel to every province in China just as he's travelled to every county in his state.

Branstad boasts a decades-long relationship with Chinese President Xi Jinping (shee jihn-peeng). The two met in 1985 when Xi led an agricultural trade delegation to Iowa.