China removes official over 'superstitious' activities

BEIJING — A former vice governor of a province has been dismissed from public office for superstitious activities and trading power for sex and money, China's anti-corruption watchdog announced Tuesday.

Chen Shulong had long abused his power to seek "huge profits," the ruling Communist Party's Central Commission for Discipline Inspection said in a statement. It didn't give a sum or explain what "superstitious activities" he had allegedly been involved in. It said his illegal gains will be confiscated and his case transferred to the judiciary.

Chen was also expelled from the Communist Party, which nominally espouses atheism. He had been the vice governor of eastern China's Anhui province and had been under investigation since November, the statement said.