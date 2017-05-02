China: US, N. Korea should establish contact, defuse crisis

BEIJING — China has urged the United States and North Korea to re-establish contact "as soon as possible" to avoid further escalation of tensions over the North's nuclear program.

Tuesday's comments by Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Geng Shuang came after President Donald Trump opened the door to a possible future meeting with North Korea's Kim Jong Un.

Trump told Bloomberg News on Monday that he would be " honoured " to meet with Kim "if it would be appropriate."

Geng said Washington and Pyongyang need to take concrete actions toward peace.

China has been urging the two sides to back off their rising belligerence amid a string of missile tests by the North and the deployment in South Korea of an advanced U.S. missile defence system.