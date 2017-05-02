Conservative ally of Trump White House undergoes shakeup
A
A
Share via Email
WASHINGTON — The Heritage Foundation, a conservative
The Washington group's board of trustees asked for and received the resignation of Jim DeMint, a former South Carolina senator, at a meeting Tuesday. The board chairman said in a statement that "significant and worsening management issues" led to the ouster.
Heritage, which has 500,000 members, brought in about $92 million in revenue in 2015. That's according to its most recent publicly available tax filings.
The
Founder Ed Feulner will serve as president and chief executive officer during a search for DeMint's replacement.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
Consumers 'screwed' by B.C. liquor reform: Vancouver wine merchant
-
-
Taylor Samson's girlfriend cries on witness stand during William Sandeson trial in Halifax courtroom
-
Halifax regional councillor won’t take leave as he takes a run at legislature