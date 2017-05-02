Cops: Mom fractured baby's skull, tried to blame 6-year-old

EAST STROUDSBURG, Pa. — Police say a Pennsylvania woman fractured her infant's skull and tried to blame the injuries on her 6-year-old son.

Stroud Area Regional police say doctors determined the injuries to the 6-week-old were "massive" and "consistent with a punch, kick or slam." Doctors also found evidence of past head trauma and say the boy likely will be disabled because of brain injuries.

Twenty-nine-year-old Angelica Colon is jailed on attempted homicide, aggravated assault and other charges. A public defender for the East Stroudsburg woman didn't immediately comment on the charges Tuesday.