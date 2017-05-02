Drifting Scottish surfer saved after 30 hours at sea

LONDON — A surfer who was plucked from the sea after more than 30 hours adrift is recovering in a hospital in Northern Ireland.

Matthew Bryce of Scotland was rescued after an intense search operation that began after his family reported him missing when he did not return from a surfing trip off the western coast of Scotland.

He had last been seen Sunday morning heading out on his board.

Scottish police and the coast guard launched a dedicated sea and air search that succeeded when the 22-year-old was located Monday evening 13 miles off the Scottish coast.