Egypt Interior Ministry: Gunmen kill 3 policemen in Cairo
A
A
Share via Email
CAIRO — Egypt's Interior Ministry says gunmen have attacked a police patrol in Cairo, killing three policemen and wounding five others before fleeing the scene.
The ministry says the attack took place late on Monday night in the
The ministry also says the patrol exchanged fire with the attackers but did not say if any of them were wounded. An investigation is underway.
No group immediately claimed responsibility for the attack. Apart from Islamic State group, the shadowy Hasm, or "Decisiveness," which the government suspects is linked to the banned Muslim Brotherhood, has carried out similar assault.