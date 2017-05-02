Egypt tribesmen kill 8 suspected IS militants in Sinai

CAIRO — A powerful local tribe in Egypt's Sinai Peninsula says it killed eight suspected Islamic State fighters in battle and captured three more.

The Tarabeen tribe has clashed repeatedly with a local IS affiliate in recent weeks, opening a new front against the insurgency raging in the northern Sinai, which borders Gaza and Israel.

Moussa al-Delh, a senior member of the tribe, said the clashes broke out Tuesday in the town of Rafah along the Gaza border, and that no tribesmen were killed.