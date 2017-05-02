EPA asks what rules to cut, gets earful about dirty water

WASHINGTON — Seeking suggestions about what environmental regulations it should gut, the Trump administration instead is getting an earful from people who say federal rules limiting pollution aren't strict enough.

The Environmental Protection Agency held a three-hour "virtual listening session" on Tuesday to collect public comments by phone about what clean water regulations should be targeted for "repeal, replacement or modification." The call was part of the agency's response to President Donald Trump's order to get rid of regulations that are burdensome to industry.