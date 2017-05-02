FBI agent in Puerto Rico accused of kicking neighbour's dog

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico — An FBI agent in Puerto Rico has been accused of kicking his neighbour's Yorkshire terrier in the head.

Police said Tuesday that 46-year-old Timothy Boruff was charged with animal abuse and posted a $500 bond. He is scheduled to appear in court May 17.

Authorities say the alleged incident occurred April 21 in the upscale private community of Palmas del Mar along Puerto Rico's eastern coast.