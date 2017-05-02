FBI agent in Puerto Rico accused of kicking neighbour's dog
A
A
Share via Email
SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico — An FBI agent in Puerto Rico has been accused of kicking his
Police said Tuesday that 46-year-old Timothy Boruff was charged with animal abuse and posted a $500 bond. He is scheduled to appear in court May 17.
Authorities say the alleged incident occurred April 21 in the upscale private community of Palmas del Mar along Puerto Rico's eastern coast.
It was not immediately clear if Boruff has an attorney.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
Taylor Samson's girlfriend cries on witness stand during William Sandeson trial in Halifax courtroom
-
B.C. NDP ahead 8% but B.C. Greens could be real kingmakers: poll
-
Halifax regional councillor won’t take leave as he takes a run at legislature
-