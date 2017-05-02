Ford, Nissan, GM, Toyota report April US sales declines
DETROIT — Ford, Nissan, General Motors and Toyota all reported U.S. sales declines in April, strong signs that demand for cars, trucks and SUVs is starting to slow after seven straight years of growth.
Kelley Blue Book says it looks like 2017 U.S. sales will fall short of last year's record 17.5 million for the first annual sales drop since 2009.
While sales still are healthy, automakers are offering deals to compete for a piece of the shrinking pie. But there are signs that the industry is relying too heavily on incentives.
The average price paid per vehicle is starting to wane after years of steady increases, even for popular SUVs. Previously SUV prices kept growing while car prices fell due to sagging demand.
As automakers released sales data Tuesday, company shares came under heavy pressure.
The industry was one of the worst performing on the S&P 500 and Ford shares neared a 2-year low.
"This will have to balance with natural demand at some point relatively soon or the industry will be heading into potential troubled waters and unhealthy habits," he said.
Before the 2008 financial crisis, automakers were relying on incentives to boost sales and preserve market share, to the point that they were losing money on some models.
