Germany's Merkel arrives in Russia for talks with Putin
A
A
Share via Email
MOSCOW — German Chancellor Angela Merkel has arrived in Russia for talks with President Vladimir Putin expected to focus on the unresolved conflict in Ukraine and the civil war in Syria.
Merkel
Putin and Merkel last met in Germany in October for talks aimed at reviving the peace process in eastern Ukraine.
Tuesday's meeting comes amid tensions over Germany's support for the sanctions imposed on Russia for its aggression in Ukraine.
Putin, however, appears eager to improve ties. He told Germany's foreign minister during a recent visit that it is "our common goal to fully normalize relations and to make sure all the difficulties we face are overcome."
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
205 Yonge Street fails to find buyer despite 'record-breaking' offer
-
-
Halifax regional councillor won’t take leave as he takes a run at legislature
-
Taylor Samson's girlfriend cries on witness stand during William Sandeson trial in Halifax courtroom