Gillibrand on 2020 presidential run: 'I'm ruling it out'

FORT DRUM, N.Y. — U.S. Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand says she is ruling out a run for president in 2020 because she's "focused entirely" on running for re-election next year.

The New York Democrat told cable's Spectrum News (http://bit.ly/2pQayad ) during an event Monday at Fort Drum in northern New York that she's "dedicated to serving our state as our senator" and is running for re-election in 2018.

When asked if she's ruling out seeking the Democratic nomination for president in 2020, Gillibrand replied: "I'm focused entirely on running for Senate, so yes, I'm ruling it out."