Girlfriend of man accused of killing son testifies at trial

Julia Stensky testifies at the murder trial of her former boyfriend, David Creato, Tuesday, May 2, 2017 in Camden, NJ. Creato is accused of killing his 3-year-old son in October 2015 because he allegedly was an impediment to his relationship with a teenage girlfriend. (Joe Lambert/Camden Courier-Post via AP, Pool)

CAMDEN, N.J. — The girlfriend of a New Jersey man accused of killing his son because the boy was an impediment to his relationship with her has taken the stand at his murder trial.

Julia Stensky initially sought to avoid testifying Tuesday, seeking to invoke her right against self-incrimination. But a judge eventually ruled she must answer questions, allowing her lawyer to sometimes advise her.

Stensky discussed her relationship with David Creato, saying he was jealous of her relationships with other men and would often check her social media accounts to keep tabs on her. She also spoke about the times his 3-year-old son, Brendan, would stay at his apartment while she was there.

Creato maintains his innocence, saying his son wandered away from home shortly before he was found in October 2015.

