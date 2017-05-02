Girlfriend of man accused of killing son testifies at trial

CAMDEN, N.J. — The girlfriend of a New Jersey man accused of killing his son because the boy was an impediment to his relationship with her has taken the stand at his murder trial.

Julia Stensky initially sought to avoid testifying Tuesday, seeking to invoke her right against self-incrimination. But a judge eventually ruled she must answer questions, allowing her lawyer to sometimes advise her.

Stensky discussed her relationship with David Creato, saying he was jealous of her relationships with other men and would often check her social media accounts to keep tabs on her. She also spoke about the times his 3-year-old son, Brendan, would stay at his apartment while she was there.