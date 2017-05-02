Haiti's main international airport flooded by downpour
PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti — The terminal at the Haitian capital's international airport has been flooded after a sustained downpour transformed some low-lying Port-au-Prince streets into brown rivers.
Videos circulating on social media show passengers up to their ankles in water inside Toussaint Louverture International Airport in Port-au-Prince.
Irving Mehu is director general of Haiti's airports authority. He says the Port-au-Prince airport's arrival and departure zones were flooded by the Tuesday downpour.
In a statement, Mehu apologized to
It wasn't immediately clear if there were any deaths or injuries in the crowded capital from the latest spring rains.
Much of Haiti is saturated from downpours in recent days.
