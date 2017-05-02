Haiti's main international airport flooded by downpour

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti — The terminal at the Haitian capital's international airport has been flooded after a sustained downpour transformed some low-lying Port-au-Prince streets into brown rivers.

Videos circulating on social media show passengers up to their ankles in water inside Toussaint Louverture International Airport in Port-au-Prince.

Irving Mehu is director general of Haiti's airports authority. He says the Port-au-Prince airport's arrival and departure zones were flooded by the Tuesday downpour.

In a statement, Mehu apologized to travellers for the "disturbing situation." He indicated that no flights were grounded by the deluge, saying "all services of the airport operate as usual."

It wasn't immediately clear if there were any deaths or injuries in the crowded capital from the latest spring rains.