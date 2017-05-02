Judge: Giuliani seems dismissive of Iran sanctions case

NEW YORK — A judge says former New York Mayor Rudolph Giuliani (joo-lee-AH'-nee) and a former U.S. attorney general seem dismissive of serious charges lodged against a prominent Turkish businessman they've been hired to represent.

Judge Richard Berman commented at a federal court hearing Tuesday. The hearing was to determine if Reza Zarrab (ZAYR'-ab) understands conflicts of interest posed by hiring Giuliani and former U.S Attorney General Michael Mukasey (myoo-KAY'-zee) as lawyers.

Zarrab is a well-known personality in Turkey. He's accused of violating sanctions against Iran. He was arrested last year and has pleaded not guilty.

The judge says Giuliani and Mukasey were "surprisingly disingenuous" by failing to mention the central role of Iran in the indictment Zarrab faces. He says they seemed to be dismissive of the serious felonies alleged.