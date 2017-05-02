Lights out? Indiana governor mum as solar bill fate looms

INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb remains mum as a deadline looms on a bill that would sharply curtail the benefit available to those who install solar panels.

Tuesday is the last day the Republican can veto or sign the bill that critics contend is part of a broader nationwide push by utilities to seize control of the emerging solar market. They say they effort aims to muscle out smaller companies, like solar panel installers

The measure automatically becomes law if Holcomb takes no action.

Indiana's investor-owned utility companies lobbied for the measure during the legislative session. They say solar panel owners who feed excess power to the grid are compensated too generously, a rate that would be drastically lowered under the measure.