Luis Miguel surrenders to authorities on arrest warrant
LOS ANGELES — Authorities say Mexican singer Luis Miguel is in custody after he surrendered to U.S. marshals Tuesday in a case involving a dispute with his former manager.
Deputy US Marshal Matthew Cordova says the singer, whose full name is Luis Miguel Gallego Basteri, is scheduled to appear Tuesday afternoon before a federal judge in Los Angeles who has held him in contempt for failing to appear at court hearings.
The five-time Grammy winner does not have an attorney listed in the court case. A message to his publicist was not immediately returned.
Miguel was ordered to pay his former manager, William Brockhaus, more than $1 million in July 2016 by a federal judge in New York. Brockhaus' attorneys sought to enforce the judgment in Los Angeles, where Miguel owns a home.
