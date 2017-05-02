Man, 82, says cremation denied partner because they were gay
NEW ORLEANS — A lawsuit accuses a south Mississippi funeral home of going back on an agreement to cremate an 86-year-old man after he died and owners learned that he was gay.
According to the Mississippi state court lawsuit , Picayune Funeral Home said paperwork would be handled after Robert Huskey's body was picked up. It alleges that when his nephew in Colorado sent a form showing John Zawadski as Huskey's husband, he was told it did not "deal with their kind."
Zawadski says it was devastating.
The funeral home's court papers deny the allegations.
Huskey died May 11, 2016. The lawsuit was filed March 7. Lambda Legal, an LGBT
