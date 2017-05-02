Man, 82, says cremation denied partner because they were gay

NEW ORLEANS — A lawsuit accuses a south Mississippi funeral home of going back on an agreement to cremate an 86-year-old man after he died and owners learned that he was gay.

According to the Mississippi state court lawsuit , Picayune Funeral Home said paperwork would be handled after Robert Huskey's body was picked up. It alleges that when his nephew in Colorado sent a form showing John Zawadski as Huskey's husband, he was told it did not "deal with their kind."

Zawadski says it was devastating.

The funeral home's court papers deny the allegations.