Mexico captures Sinaloa cartel leader Damaso Lopez
MEXICO CITY — Mexican prosecutors say they have captured one of the Sinaloa cartel leaders who launched a struggle for control of the gang following the re-arrest of Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman.
The attorney general's office says it had detained a drug gang leader it called "Damaso N."
A federal official confirmed he's Damaso Lopez.
Lopez is believed to be locked in a dispute with Guzman's sons for control of the cartel's territories.
Guzman was extradited to the United States earlier this year to face drug charges.
