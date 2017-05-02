NY Senate Democrats persist in push for Trump's taxes

ALBANY, N.Y. — New York Democrats aren't backing down from their plan to get at Donald Trump's tax records.

The Senate minority on Tuesday attempted unsuccessfully to force a vote in the Republican-led chamber that would require the state to release five years of state tax information for any president or vice-president who files a New York state return.

The bill also was rejected by a committee Monday but Democrats say they will continue state efforts to fight for the records. Sen. Brad Hoylman says New York has an obligation to shed light on the issue because the president is a native New Yorker.