NY Senate Democrats persist in push for Trump's taxes
A
A
Share via Email
ALBANY, N.Y. — New York Democrats aren't backing down from their plan to get at Donald Trump's tax records.
The Senate minority on Tuesday attempted unsuccessfully to force a vote in the Republican-led chamber that would require the state to release five years of state tax information for any president or
The bill also was rejected by a committee Monday but Democrats say they will continue state efforts to fight for the records. Sen. Brad Hoylman says New York has an obligation to shed light on the issue because the president is a native New Yorker.
New York and more than two dozen other states have pending proposals for presidential candidates to release their returns in order to appear on that state's ballot.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
Taylor Samson's girlfriend cries on witness stand during William Sandeson trial in Halifax courtroom
-
-
205 Yonge Street fails to find buyer despite 'record-breaking' offer
-
Halifax regional councillor won’t take leave as he takes a run at legislature