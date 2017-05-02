NYC Council bill would create sex education task force
A
A
Share via Email
NEW YORK — A bill before the New York City Council would create a task force to study how — and whether — sex education is being taught in schools.
The New York Times (http://nyti.ms/2pBhRjr ) says compliance has been spotty despite a 2011 Department of Education requirement that all middle and high schools teach sex education as part of health class.
According to department data, about 43
Nearly all graduating 12th-graders had taken health. But that doesn't always include sex education, which the department does not track.
The department does not oppose the creation of a task force but questions whether it's possible to review sex education at more than 1,500 schools.
___
Information from: The New York Times, http://www.nytimes.com
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
Woman facing impaired driving charges after tractor-trailer crash on Nova Scotia highway
-
Man fights off his two attackers during assault in Dartmouth
-
'I felt like I had to hide it:' Halifax advocates launch petition for trans education in all Nova Scotia grades
-
205 Yonge Street fails to find buyer despite 'record-breaking' offer