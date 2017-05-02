Pakistani army: Militant attack from Afghanistan repelled
A
A
Share via Email
ISLAMABAD — Pakistan's army says it has repelled an attack by militants from across the border in Afghanistan that targeted two of its checkpoints, killing three of the attackers.
It says several militants were wounded as they fled back across the porous boundary. The army says Tuesday's incident took place in the South Waziristan tribal region, where the military has been conducting operations since mid-2014 to rout militants from the area
Islamabad alleges that Pakistani militants hide across the border in
Kabul denies Pakistani allegations that it condones the militant sanctuaries.