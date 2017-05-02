Pence: Israel embassy move under 'serious consideration'
WASHINGTON —
And he says the president is "personally committed to resolving the Israeli and Palestinian conflict" and is "making valuable progress" toward that goal.
Pence spoke at an Israeli Independence Day commemoration the day before Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas visits the White House.
Trump pledged during his campaign to move the embassy. But as president he's backed away from the vow while saying it's still under discussion.
Like most countries, the U.S. maintains its embassy in Tel Aviv because Israelis and Palestinians have competing claims to Jerusalem. Israel considers Jerusalem its undivided capital but Palestinians seek east Jerusalem for the capital of a future state.
